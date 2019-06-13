Shawinda Cowart, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Latrome Cowart; mother, Berdie Mae Cowart Walton (Charles); father, Irvin Clemons Sr. She leaves to cherish her memories 3 children, Deonca, Monchel, and Mycal Cowart; 4 grandchildren, Tihjmi and Tremaine Cowart, Jewellz and James Bell Jr.; 10 siblings, Patrick, John, and Dawanda Cowart, Aaron, Quinella, and Irvin Clemons Jr., Demond and Kashon Walton, Marchella Banks, and Rochella Green. Shawinda enjoyed cooking, shopping, and taking care of others. She was a very nurturing individual. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:00AM, at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, NOLA. Pastor Clemetine, Officiating Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment Holt Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life," 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019