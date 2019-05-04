Shawn Patrick Donegan of Marianna, Florida passed away at the age of 62 at his residence on Monday, April 30, 2019. He was born in June of 1956 in New Orleans, LA to the late Bernard and Shirley Downing Donegan. He is survived by his son Christopher (Crissy) and his two grandchildren, Sierra and Caden Donegan of Fort Worth, TX. Shawn was the brother of Gerard (Jill), Timothy (Melanie), Cecelia, and Bernard Donegan Jr. as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He served honorably in the United States Air Force for 20 years retiring as a Tech Sergeant and went on to a second career with Bay County, FL Sheriff's Office. Shawn was a loving father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by family and friends locally and in Florida – and equally by his dog and constant companion "Frank." Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 12 pm with a public visitation beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery No. 2. To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019