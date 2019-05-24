The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Patrick Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shawn Patrick Miller Obituary
Shawn Patrick Miller departed this life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 45. He was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Loving father of Shonteyan Clark. Foster father of Angel Glasper. Beloved son of Dianne Miller. Brother of Kristian G. Miller, Kendra C. Miller, and the late Cedric and Celeka Miller. Grandson of the late Edward "Buster", Sr. and Hilda Davis Miller. Companion of Dquaii Bessie. Nephew of Rev. Edward (Sarah) Miller, Jr. , Eula M. Taylor, Hilda M. Ford, Georgia M. Henderson, and the late Marvin, Reggie, Sr., and Larry Miller, Sr., also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of First Agape B.C., Greater Providence B.C., Rock of Ages B.C. and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Eddie M. Payne officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Will Be Private. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now