Shawn Patrick Miller departed this life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 45. He was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Loving father of Shonteyan Clark. Foster father of Angel Glasper. Beloved son of Dianne Miller. Brother of Kristian G. Miller, Kendra C. Miller, and the late Cedric and Celeka Miller. Grandson of the late Edward "Buster", Sr. and Hilda Davis Miller. Companion of Dquaii Bessie. Nephew of Rev. Edward (Sarah) Miller, Jr. , Eula M. Taylor, Hilda M. Ford, Georgia M. Henderson, and the late Marvin, Reggie, Sr., and Larry Miller, Sr., also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of First Agape B.C., Greater Providence B.C., Rock of Ages B.C. and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Eddie M. Payne officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Will Be Private. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to May 25, 2019