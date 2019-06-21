Sheila Ann Deshazo, age 66, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home in Meraux, LA. She was an avid Saints fan who loved music, and will be missed by all who knew her. Sheila is survived by her mother, Lorraine Schafer Deshazo; daughter, Tish Rader; beloved grandchildren, Johnny and Gregory; siblings, Robert J. Deshazo Jr. (Cookie), Albert A. Deshazo Sr. (Mary), Diane Deshazo Songy (Gary) and Gale Ansardi (Flo); companion and friend, Paula Duminy; and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Deshazo Sr.; and sister, Dawn M. Deshazo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service honoring Sheila on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, 2320 Paris Rd., Chalmette, LA. Visitation for family will be held from 9:00AM until 9:30AM, and for others from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019