Sheila Thomas Looney (72) on Sunday, 24 February 2019 entered into Heaven. A resident of Christwood Retirement Community in Covington, LA. A recent resident of Covington formerly of Belle Chasse and a native of Algiers. Beloved wife of Michael Clyde Looney (deceased), mother to Jennifer Looney McCullough and Stephen Michael Looney, mother in law to Michael Stephen McCullough and grandmother to Mason Bernard McCullough, Connor William McCullough, Abigail Elizabeth Looney, Avery Grace McCullough & Aiden Michael Looney. Survived by brother Frank Bernard Thomas, Jr. She was predeceased by husband Michael Clyde Looney and parents Frank Bernard Thomas and Laura Lyle Thomas. She was the office manager at Jacobs, Manuel & Kain Attorneys at Law for twenty years. She was a member of North Shore Newcomers, a member of multiple card groups and an avid scrapbooker. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation on Friday beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a Memorable Donation to Edna Gladney Adoptions at www.iamgladney.org/givenow .