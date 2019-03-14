Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelby Joseph Adam Jr.. View Sign

Shelby Joseph Adam Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 49. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Herman and Marion Adam; and his maternal grandfather Louis Alleman Sr. He is the beloved husband of Brandy Locantro Adam. He is the loving father of Brittany Adam (Garrett), Devan Adam (Jirus), and Brycen Adam, Kaleigh Powell, Savannah Smith, and Zoe Locantro. He is the devoted grandfather of Tony Brewer Jr., Todd Brewer, Cambri Brewer, and Dylan Thomas. He is the cherished son of Shelby Joseph Adam Sr. and Lucy Alleman Adam. He is the loving brother of Victor Adam (Patricia). He is the loving grandson of Mathilde Alleman. He is also survived by his Godson, Christopher Adam; numerous other family members and friends. An avid New Orleans Saints fan, Shelby was a truck driver. He always loved to make others laugh. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, Westwego, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Funeral Home Mothe Funeral Home Marrero

7040 Lapalco Blvd.

Marrero , LA 70072

