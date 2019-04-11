Shelby Wilson was called home on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his residence at the age of 84. He was a native and resident of Gretna, LA. Shelby was a graduate of L.B. Landry High School Class of 1955, and he retired from Entergy (formerly Louisiana Power and Light) in 1991 after more than 33 years of service. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn R. Wilson. Father of Laurie, Deborah, Linda, Shelby, Jr., and Christopher. Grandfather of Kevin Callens, Jr., Asia, Victor, and Vincent. Great grandfather of Jordan Wells, Jr. Son of the late Eli and Leta M. Howard Wilson. Brother of Wilfred (Lilian)Smith, Shirley Smith, and the late Alvin, Frank, and Nellie Hawkins, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Greater Morning Star Baptist Church, and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Greater Morning Star Baptist Church 1242 Vallette St. New Orleans, LA on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor W.L.T. Littleton officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Westlawn Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary