Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheldon Rae Morgan. View Sign

Sheldon Rae Morgan, aged 39, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Ochsner Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, LA. He was surrounded by close family. A lifelong resident of Uptown New Orleans, Sheldon attended Booker T. Washington High School, was a member of Clio Place Baptist Church, and had an inherent skill for barbering. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, India Duvernay; father, Shelly Amos; sister, Shametra Morgan; a niece, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rae Ann Morgan. A memorial honoring Sheldon's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Clio Place Baptist Church, 2624 South Dorgenois Street, New Orleans, LA. Following the service, a balloon release will take place at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and South Claiborne Avenue. Sheldon's family thanks everyone that called with condolences, prayers and kind words. Sheldon Rae Morgan, aged 39, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Ochsner Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, LA. He was surrounded by close family. A lifelong resident of Uptown New Orleans, Sheldon attended Booker T. Washington High School, was a member of Clio Place Baptist Church, and had an inherent skill for barbering. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, India Duvernay; father, Shelly Amos; sister, Shametra Morgan; a niece, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rae Ann Morgan. A memorial honoring Sheldon's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Clio Place Baptist Church, 2624 South Dorgenois Street, New Orleans, LA. Following the service, a balloon release will take place at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and South Claiborne Avenue. Sheldon's family thanks everyone that called with condolences, prayers and kind words. Funeral Home Heritage Funeral Directors - New Orleans

4101 Saint Claude Ave.

New Orleans , LA 70117

504-944-5500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close