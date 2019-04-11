Sheldon Rae Morgan

Sheldon Rae Morgan, aged 39, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Ochsner Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, LA. He was surrounded by close family. A lifelong resident of Uptown New Orleans, Sheldon attended Booker T. Washington High School, was a member of Clio Place Baptist Church, and had an inherent skill for barbering. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, India Duvernay; father, Shelly Amos; sister, Shametra Morgan; a niece, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rae Ann Morgan. A memorial honoring Sheldon's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Clio Place Baptist Church, 2624 South Dorgenois Street, New Orleans, LA. Following the service, a balloon release will take place at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and South Claiborne Avenue. Sheldon's family thanks everyone that called with condolences, prayers and kind words.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
