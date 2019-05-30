Shelia Rena Ross Ward entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 62. She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Mrs. Bertha Townsend; daughter, Trameicka Ross; sons, Cordell, Curtis, Marvin and Travis Ross; sisters, Sandra Ross, Charolotte St. Cyr, Lynette Williams, Crystal Browne and Yvette Garner; god-sister, Sandra Richardson; brothers, Andrew James, Lyndon and Kenneth Ross; god-daughter, LaShanna Carter; 22 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, Octavia LeBlance and Eric Ross. Shelia is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Townsend Jr.; husband, Ronald Ward; brother, Eric Townsend; sister, Shanitina Moses; and niece, Ravin Ross. Members of New Home Family Worship Center, Grace and Glory Family Worship Church International, relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at Grace and Glory Family Worship Church International, 802 3rd Street, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019