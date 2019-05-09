Shelia "Queen" Smith entered eternal rest Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her; mother, Leona Douglas Patterson; father, Walter Patterson Sr.; husband, Frank Anthony Smith Sr.; mother-in-law, Wilhelmina Singleton Smith. She is survived by 4 children, Tonetle (Emerson) Chapman, Luciana, Keion, and Frank Smith Jr.; 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, expecting 1 grandchild, 2 brothers, and 1 sister. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 12:00PM at St. Matterws Baptist Church, 604 E.S. Johnson St. Officiant, Pastor Tyrone G. Jefferson Jr. Visitation 11:00AM until service. Interment New Sarpy Cemetery. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Divine, A New Dimension of Service." 1449 N. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116; (504) 948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019