Shelvin E. Keller Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, age 19. Son of Claudette Holmes and Shelvin Keller Sr. Brother of JA'Araron Williams, Sheldreka Martin, Shaelin and Carmen Keller. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Milesville Memorial Church of God in Christ, 129 Apple St. LaPlace, LA 70068 at 12:00 noon. Viewing from 10:00am until service time. Bishop Ronald Frank, Pastor officiating. Internment at St. John Memorial Garden, LaPlace, LA. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff of Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, LA 70051, 985-535-2516.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019