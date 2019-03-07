Shenell M. Smith entered into eternal rest at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, GA on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 43. She was a native of Marrero, LA and a resident of Snellville, GA. Shenell was employed as a Radiology Technician with Piedmont Hospital Rockdale. Beloved of wife of Frank Smith Jr. Devoted mother of Elijah and Trevon Smith. Daughter of Rocky and Remonia Smith. Granddaughter of Josephine Williams, and the late Albert Smith, Juanita Smith, and Jimmy Williams Sr. Sister of Rocky Smith Jr. and Shannon Mansion. Niece of the late Jim Williams Jr., and Lionel Williams. Daughter-in-law of the late Frank Sr. and Bernadine Smith, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a celebration of life at Davis Mortuary Service, 6820 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, LA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. at the above-named parlor. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery Westwego, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary