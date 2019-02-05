Sherald Decuir Doll, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Frederick A. Doll for 54 years. Mother of Lisa Doll Pierron (Toby) and Laura Doll (Derrick). Grandmother of Hailey Deroche and Draven Rushlow. Daughter of the late Martin Guy Decuir and Marjorie Walker Decuir. Sister of Myron Decuir (Donna), Yola Mayeaux (Wayne) and Sandra Bender (Jim). Aunt of Tammie Goodnight (Chris) and Tanya Decuir (David). Mrs. Doll was born in Weeks Island, LA, raised in Franklin, LA, was a former resident of Metairie, LA and a resident of Kenner, LA for the past 20 years. She was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy., in Metairie, LA on Friday morning, February 8, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. Interment will be in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3. Flowers may be sent to Mrs. Doll's visitation or Masses may be offered. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary