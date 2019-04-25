|
Shereen Theon Smith entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 18, 2018. Loving mother of Kerrielle Smith and Chris Ray Taylor III; Daughter of James Smith and the late Vanessa Ann Wilson; Stepmother of Krishelle Taylor and Kalyn Taylor; Sister of Unika Smith, James Smith Jr. and Andrew Murray; Wife of Chris Ray Taylor Jr.; Granddaughter of the late Mary Agnes and Joseph Wilson Sr.; Niece of Theon Wilson, the late Joseph Wilson Jr. and Wendell Wilson. Godmother of Mia Caulfield, Tiana Alridge and Denver Moore. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4230 South Broad Street, beginning 10:00 a.m., Father Daniel Green, Celebrant. Church visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of the Mass. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rev. David M. Patin Sr. and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019