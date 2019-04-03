The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Sherine Marshall Wooden, age 42, departed this life of Sunday, March 17, 2019 at East Jefferson General Hospital with her family at her side. Beloved mother of Rickey and Rickeem Jones; Daughter of Audrey Wooden and Charles Ratcliff; Sister of Tracy Wooden, Bridget (Darnell) Power and Tinneca Wooden; Grandmother of Clara Wooden and Mayola Ratcliff; Godchild of Deborah Savage and Leo Garrison. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, April 5, 2019 beginning 11:00 a.m. at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street. Parlor visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
