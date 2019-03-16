Mrs. Sherron Pelitere Leggio, age 73, of Kenner, passed away Friday afternoon with her devoted husband of 55 years, two daughters, and many loving family members and friends at her side. She was born September 7, 1945, in New Orleans, a daughter of the late Giovannina and Saverio Pelitere. In-laws Jacqueline and Frank Leggio also preceded Sherron in death. She is survived by her husband, Constant Joseph Leggio, two daughters and two sons-in-law, Lisa Carroll (David) of Austin, TX, and Connie Dantagnan (Ricky) of Metairie, LA; grandchildren, Connor and Dylan Carroll, and Quinn, Jacqueline, and Katherine Dantagnan; sisters Josephine (the late Salvatore) DeMatteo and Deborah (Samuel) Palumbo; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Sherron fought four occurrences of Hodgkin's Lymphoma to live a beautiful life, full of love with a strong devotion to St. Ann. She met her husband at the age of 13 and never stopped celebrating life with him. No matter her health or how far away, she and C.J. did whatever it took to be there for their five grandchildren. Sherron also found joy in spending time with the "Birthday Girls" each month, meeting with her fellow "Hearts" of Sacred Heart, playing Pokeno with her card girls, spending each Wednesday at Hobnobber Café with great friends, sunning on the beaches of Gulf Shores with wonderful friends and family and relaxing with her lovely neighbors on the front porch. The family would like to thank Dr. David Snyder, Dr. Jenna Jordan, Dr. Sneha Samant, Dr. Jennifer Meyer, Dr. John Marker, and the CCU nursing staff at East Jefferson General Hospital for their love and support. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church and Shrine, 3601Transcontinental Dr., Metairie on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation at St. Ann will begin at 10:00 a.m. with an interment to follow at Metairie Cemetery. Flowers are welcome; memorial donations may be made to the C.J. and Sherron Leggio Family Endowed Scholarship at Archbishop Chapelle High School, Metairie, LA. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary