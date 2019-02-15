The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Sherry Harrison Arsenseaux

Sherry Harrison Arsenseaux
Sherry Harrison Arseneaux passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 46. She was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Metairie. Sherry was an Alumna of Cabrini High School class of 1990 and Tulane University class of 1999 and worked at Tulane in donor relations. She was a photographer for the Jesuit Jayette dance team and volunteered for the Cabrini Gala, St. Angela of Merci School Fair and marched in parades with the Jayettes. She loved Disney World and spending time with family and friends. Beloved wife of Scott Joseph Arseneaux. Loving mother of Jordan Arseneaux and her beloved pet, Champ. Daughter of Patricia Marcotte Harrison and the late Joseph John Harrison, Sr. Sister of Joey Harrison, Jr. (Paula). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Interment in Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019
