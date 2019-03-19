Services Greenwood Funeral Home 5200 Canal Blvd New Orleans , LA 70124 (504) 486-0880 Resources More Obituaries for Sherry Angel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sherry Jean Angel

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sherry Jean Angel (Charles/Durant) was born October 30, 1963, in San Bernardino, California, to the loving union of Alexander Gewrard Angel Sr. and (Jean) Geraldine Rita Domio. She attended Our Lady Of Lourdes Elementary School, Cabrini High School and studied at Louisiana State University. She entered into holy matrimony with Brian Stephen Charles on April 17, 1983. Through that blessed union their first child was born, her son Joseph Alexander Angel. On May 26, 1989, in New Orleans, Louisiana, she entered into holy matrimony with Leonard Miles Durant. To that blissful union they were blessed with two daughters, Nicole Cheri Durant and Christin Cheri Durant. Sherry leaves behind her beloved Mother, Jean; Children, Joseph, Nicole and Chrissy; her grandson, Jedidiah; former Husbands, Brian and Leonard; her Siblings, Alexander Jr. (Sandra), Pamela, Glen (Daina) and Myron. Her Aunts, Estelle Domio Zenon and Annie May Angel Allen; and host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, Cousins, lifelong friends and acquaintances. Sherry had two family homes: New Orleans, Louisiana and Houston, Texas were she resided in the Woodlands. Sherry loved the honor of being "MiMi" to her first grandchild, Jedidiah Miles-Joseph Gregory, who will always share a special place in her heart along with the rest of her entire family. She dedicated her life to her faith in God, her family, her children, her siblings, their families as well as all of her extended families and friends. For the last six Years Sherry Angel has hosted the "BE A LIGHT" GIFT DRIVE AND CELEBRATION for young girls at the unity Children's Home in Houston, Texas, which helped donate thousands of Christmas gifts to fostered teenage girls in the Houston area. Sherry committed herself to creating a gateway to success in the lives of each child with her unconditional love and compassion. In her honor, her children have created THE SHERRY JEAN ANGEL scholarship foundation to award students in group homes nationwide. She was a member of New Light Christian Center Church in Houston, Texas for over 20 Years and served on their audio-visual team and children's ministries. She also established her own children's church ministry at Colorado Christian Center in Denver, Colorado. Sherry has been awarded outstanding achievement designations throughout her eight years of fashion modeling, training with some of the top schools and agencies worldwide. She also traveled throughout the world as a flight attendant for TWA and gained much success as an executive Global Recruiting Manager and Corporate communications specialist in the top Aviation and Manufacturing firms nationally. Sherry's other passions were her artistic projects which included painting, drawings, crafting, and writing as well as culinary arts and event planning; with her also directing fashion shows, cheerleading coaching and competitions and high school project proms for her children. Most of all Sherry enjoyed laughing and sharing special moments with her family. Sherry will be reunited with her beloved Father, Alexander Gewrard Angel, Sr., her Beloved grandparents, Lanis and Olivia Domio and Thomas and Anna Angel, as well as a host of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins from both her Domio and Angel families. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. To sign the online guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2019