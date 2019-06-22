Sherry Gene Smyth, 70, of Metairie, passed away at her home June 13th. The daughter of Clyde and Alice Gordon, she was born in Peoria, IL in 1949 but grew up in New Orleans. From an early age, she became a lifelong, dedicated and active member of the United Methodist Church (UMC). Her Christian faith and commitment to serving others were the defining hallmarks of her life. After graduating from John McDonogh High in 1967, she attended Centenary College before transferring to the University of New Orleans where she earned her bachelor's & master's degrees. Sherry spent the majority of her career as a teacher in the Jefferson Parish Public School System. In the early 90s, she transferred to Riverdale High where she worked until retiring. After "retiring," she stayed busy acting as a caregiver and advocate for ill family, preparing meals for those in need, and watching and supporting her cherished nieces. An educator by trade, her true passion was always the church. For 40+ years, she faithfully attended Metairie UMC, where she served as a lay delegate at the UMC Annual Conference, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, participated in numerous committees, all while hosting and organizing hundreds of celebrations. Those with special needs were also very dear to her, and she was a compassionate volunteer with Special Olympics and Special Connections. She also enjoyed participating in the GNO Cursillo organization. She is survived by her son Louis Smyth III; her daughter-in-law, Margaret Smyth; her granddaughter and pride and joy, Juniper Smyth; her adored and beloved nieces, Kate and Victoria Gordon; her sister (bonded by love if not blood) Sandra Frey; her brothers Charles and Billy Gordon; her sister-in-laws Ann and Sandy Gordon; her dear first-cousin Carrie Jo Henry; and many other friends of more than 50 years, including Linda Miller and Janet Toups as well as her "YaYa Sisters." Sherry's life will be celebrated at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Blvd. in Metairie, July 13 from 9-11 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. All who knew and loved her are invited to attend. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to July 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary