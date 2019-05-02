Shirlene Eckerle (dob January 16, 1929) passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on April 7, 2019 at her home in Folsom, LA with her family by her side. Shirlene was a loving wife to her husband Walter (Bubba) Eckerle of 40 yrs. She was also a loving Mother, Grandmother (Mawmaw Sheen) & Great-Grandmother who will truly be missed. She loved working in her garden from sun up to sun down which she was so proud of. Always loved to spend time with family. Shirlene is survived by her daughters Betty Dupre (Bruce) children Angele & Michael, Belinda Burks her children Shannon & Joseph (deceased), Tammy (Daimon) children Nicholas & Lauren, Sandra Bruns (Chris) children Kevin, Timothy, Alexis & Haley & son Walter Eckerle III (deceased) (Pam) children Ashley, James, Jamie & Jesi. Also many great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Sunday May 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Congregation of Yahweh Church, 551 West Railroad Ave, Independence.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 5, 2019