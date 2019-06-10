Shirley A. Broostin was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late Curtis Broostin. She is survived by her children Janice Broostin Gardner and Gary Curtis Broostin and nephews Ronald Broostin, John Lewis, Richard Lewis, David John Meyers, Henry Parker, Edward Parker, and James Turner. She is preceded in death by her grandson Curtis Carsten Gardner; her parents Elenora Creel Apffel and Edward Apffel; siblings Emma Mae Turner, Catherine Kraus, Irene Meyers, Calvin Apffel, and Marguerite Parker; and one niece Patricia Polkey. Shirley was a strong woman of faith with a servant's heart. She was known to be heavily involved and held memberships in many local organizations such as the NAIM, the Ladies Auxiliary VFW, Commanders Club of the Disabled American Veterans, an active member of the Louisiana Women for Education where she served as Treasurer for many years, and was a member of the Harahan Senior Center for over 30 years. She was named the Supreme Clown of the Women's Auxiliary to the Military Order of the Cootie and was a passionate supporter of the National World War II Museum. She also loved to travel and fish, and was known to enjoy her time at the casino playing the slots. Shirley loved watching the Lawrence Welk Show, bowling, her beloved SAINTS, and any and all game shows. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 pm. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary