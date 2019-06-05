The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Shirley Ann Leaumont Lauret

Shirley Ann Leaumont Lauret Obituary
Shirley Ann Leaumont Lauret passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved mother of Paul Lauret (Holly) and Dean Lauret (Carey). Daughter of the late Florence and Walter Leaumont. Sister of Gayle L. Gaubert and the late Walter J. Leaumont, Jr., Elizabeth Leaumont and Judy Hamilton. Grandmother of Jonathan, Cody, and Emma Lauret. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. She was richly devoted to her faith and her family. She was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:30pm. Interment, St. Louis #3 Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 11:30am until 1:30pm. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019
