Shirley Cipriano Leche transitioned from her earthly life to join her beloved Donald in heaven on May 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 91. Shirley was the treasured mother of Terri Leche Pistorius (Dominic) and Jamie Leche McCaffery (Tim). She was the beloved Nana to Nicolle Lemoine Bowman (Perry), Timothy McCaffery, Jr. (Jonee'), Michael Lemoine (Renee), Johanna McCaffery Ross (Jeremy) and Tyler McCaffery. She was great grandmother to Sage and Jackson Bowman, Peter, Blaise, Bernadette, Lucia and Becket McCaffery, Anna and Paul Lemoine and Elliott Ross. She was a very special Aunt to all of her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her love of 62 years, Donald. Also, preceded in death by her parents, Giuseppe Antonini Cipriano and Johanna Woods Cipriano, her dear sisters, Rita C. McCormick, Maxine C. Marrione and Vincenza C. Bachemin, and her great granddaughter Sarah Kathryn Lemoine. As a young woman Shirley worked many years at Dickey's Potato Chip Company in New Orleans where she had many friends. After marriage to Donald, she devoted her life to her husband and daughters. She and Don loved and looked forward to their many large family gatherings, including their annual Christmas Eve bash for the entire family. These gatherings were always centered around food. She was an avid cook and writer of wonderful poems. Above all else, she was a devout Catholic who loved her faith dearly. Shirley will be sorely missed by all, but we are grateful to God for her blessed life. Visitation will be held at St. Philip Neri Church, 6500 Kawanee Avenue, Metairie, LA on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12:00 noon until time of Mass at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA. Flowers and donations may be sent in Shirley's name to St. Philip Neri Church. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 24, 2019