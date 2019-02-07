Shirley Gabriel Frught entered into eternal rest on February 7, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in September 1931 in New Orleans, La to Louis Sr. and Francis Kiefer Gabriel. She was a wife and loving mother. She is preceded in death by her husband William J. Frught Sr., her parents, her sister Elydia Gabriel Frught Grunewald. She is survived by her four sons, William Jr. (Karen), Louis (Mike) (Kathy), Donald Sr. (Connie) and Stephen (Cheryl) one brother Louis Jr., 9 grandchildren, Jeffery, William III, Kelly, Jessica, Chris, Donald, Erin, Jennifer, and Ryan, 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Shirley found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring deeply for others. She will always be remembered for her loyalty and dedication to her family, her loving spirit, her laughter and spoiling the grandchildren. She was a wonderful example of what it means to care for others and will be deeply missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Monday, February 11th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the chapel beginning at 12:00PM. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Jefferson memorial Gardens, St. Rose, LA. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary