Shirley Hagedorn Lutz, age 83, was called home to be an angel of God on Friday, February 22, 2019. Mrs. Lutz was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Kenner, LA for the past 56 years. Beloved wife of Charles R. Lutz, Sr. for 65 years. Mother of Christy L. Sievers, April L. Rasmussen (John, Sr.), James C. ""Jim"" Lutz, Sr. (Myra) and the late Charles R. Lutz, Jr. (Barbara). Mrs. Lutz was raised by her paternal grandparents James Christian Hagedorn and Ethel Charlotte Berger Hagedorn. She is survived by 15 beautiful grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren on the way and numerous relatives and friends. Mrs. Lutz was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Kenner, LA. She was the owner of Granny's Ceramics and Gifts in Kenner and was affectionately known as Granny. She loved gardening and was an avid reader and Saints fan. Mrs. Lutz will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy., in Metairie, LA on Tuesday morning February 26, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. Graveside services and interment will follow at St. Margaret Catholic Cemetery in Albany, LA at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to or Masses may be offered. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2019