The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
4411 Congress Dr
New Orleans, LA
Shirley Houston was born in New Orleans, LA on December 2, 1944 to the late Johnie Hampton, Sr. and Amanda Reid. Shirley fell asleep in death on February 19, 2019 at the age of 74. She was the devoted wife of the late Junior Houston, II. Shirley is survived by son Brian (Polly) Houston; daughter-in-law Brenda; sisters Lou' Willie Emiliem and Joyce Theard, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband Junior Houston, II, three sons: Junior Houston, Johnny Houston, and Martin Houston; and brother Johnny Hampton, Jr. Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Saturday, March 2, 2019 for 12:00 noon at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4411 Congress Dr., NOLA 70126. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
