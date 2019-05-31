Shirley L. Steib, age 78, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her home in Slidell, LA. She leaves to cherish her memory, three children, Antoinette Skipper (Sherman), Leslie and Brian Steib; brother, Madison Lyles (Antoinette); sister, Sandra Christal; devoted cousin, Arthurine Kelly; grandchildren, Courtnay Brumfield (Cantrelle), Jasmine, Raven, Breland and Kayce Steib, Shelby and Shane Skipper; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Steib; parents, Madison and Rosia Lyles; sister, Lourina L. Johnson; brother, Keith Lyles and great-grandson, Del'Mon R. Steib. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life service on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00AM at Second Baptist Church 6th District, 4218 Laurel Street, New Orleans, LA. Rev. Samuel Gibbs Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Cemetery, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 3, 2019