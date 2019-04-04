A native of New Orleans and resident of Mandeville, Shirley Mae (Housey) Shamp went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born April 8, 1928 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Emelda Nellie (Roesch) and Vincent Joseph "Joe" Housey. Memorial Mass is at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Mandeville, Louisiana at 3:15 pm April 5th. Interment will be in The Saint Joseph Abbey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate consideration of donations in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul, , or or masses. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Gerard Amis Shamp. She is survived by her eleven children, Gerard "Buster" Shamp, Jr. (Rebecca), Courtney Sharp, Patricia Woody (Calvin), Ann Miller (Kenneth), Ellen Bachman (Gene), Jean Comeau (Richard), Mary Moisant (Jerry), William "Bill" Shamp, Audrey Jenkins (Wayne), Edward "Ed" Shamp, and James "Jim" Shamp (Allyson). She is also survived by her twenty-five grandchildren, Chris Shamp, Katie Maske, Matt Shamp, Megan Shamp, Lori Bockover, Ryan Bockover, Brittany Woody, Vince Miller, Alicia Miller, Austin Bachman, Delanie Bachman, Kyle Comeau, Christy Brady, Neal Comeau, Jay Moisant, Michael Moisant, Brant Moisant, Parker Shamp, Justin Jenkins, Garett Jenkins, Leanne Jenkins, Van Brewster, Randi Huntley, Jena Brown, and Brett Shamp; seventeen great-grandchildren with four soon to arrive, all of whom she loved deeply. Her grandchildren were her joy and she was very active in their lives. Also surviving are her brothers-in-law, Joseph "Joe" Shamp and Raymond "Ray" Shamp and sisters-in-law, Doris "Dottie" Hamann and Gail Saenz. The family would like to thank Brenda Brumfield and Kendra Sylvester, who not only took care of her, but also became her friend and companion. They would also like to express their appreciation for the services of Notre Dame Hospice. Shirley was active in the Altar Society and other committees with Our Lady of Lourdes, Vidalia, LA and Our Lady of the Lake, Mandeville, LA. She enjoyed her years of service working with the children at Southeast Hospital in Mandeville. Her greatest joys in life were travel, gardening, painting, and shopping, sewing and family gatherings. She taught all of her daughters how to sew their own clothes. Her paintings are treasured by all. Having grown up in New Orleans, the city held a special significance to her and she loved to stroll through the French Quarter and uptown along St. Charles Avenue. Many of her paintings are reflective of her memories of New Orleans. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary