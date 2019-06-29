The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 ST PHILIP ST
New Orleans, LA 70116-2936
(504) 581-4411
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
1923 St. Phillip Street
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
1923 St. Phillip Street
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Simmons
Shirley Mae Andrews Simmons


1936 - 2019
Shirley Mae Andrews Simmons Obituary
Shirley Mae Andrews Simmons entered peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 83. Shirley was born May 3, 1936, in New Orleans to Merritt and Emma Andrews. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Joseph G. Simmons. Loving mother of Dionne Simmons Catherine (Terry) and Deidre Simmons Freels (Rodney). Devoted grandmother of Gabrielle D. Freels and Taylor E. Freels. The beloved great-grandmother of Christopher Gary Jr. She is also survived by sisters Bernadette Andrews Davis (Los Angeles, CA), Faye LaCaze (Prairieville, LA), and Debra Mullins (Accokeek, MD), and brother- in- law Lynwood Thornton Sr. Shirley is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Merritt Louis and Emma Williams Andrews, and siblings Christian M. Andrews, Dolores A. Thornton, and Naomi A. King. Also, nephew Wayne Thornton, brothers-in-law Wilson LaCaze Jr., Ulysses Mullins Jr., and Clarence Simmons, sisters-in-law Willie Mae Andrews, Julie Davis, Clara Johnson, Jeanne Spells, Mavis Nero, and Pearl Nicholas. Relatives and friends of the family, also priest and parishioners of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Corpus Christi, and St. Maria Goretti churches are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1923 St. Phillip Street, New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment: Private. Father John Asare- Dankwah, Celebrant.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 29 to June 30, 2019
