Estelle J. Wilson Mortuary, Inc.
2715 Danneel Street
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 895-4903
Shirley Mae Arnold "Peewee" Johnson

Shirley Mae Arnold "Peewee" Johnson Obituary
Shirley Mae "Peewee" Arnold Johnson a native of New Orleans departed this life peacefully in her sleep on Sunday June 9, 2019 in West Point, TN. at the age of 70. Daughter of the late Harold D. Ringo and Effie Mae Arnold; beloved wife of Haywood Johnson for 31 years; mother of Kevin Arnold; godmother of Clinton Steward; sister of Darrelann Stewart (Enoch) and Rufus Arnold of New Orleans; Derbera Smith of Aurora, CO; Arthurline Smith and the late Joan M. Jones of Houma, La; Harold and Trevor Ringo of Harrison, MS; the late Donald, Denise, and Dennis Arnold; cousins (although raised as brother and sister) of Claude Steward, Sr. (Elaine) and Harold J. Arnold (Tira); daughter-in-law of Myrtle and the late Leon Whimper; sister-in-law of Denise Whimper and Raymond Johnson; niece-in-law of Linda Bonney, Margret Lewis, and Lawrence Johnson (Betty) of New Orleans; Deborah Bourgeois of Crossroad, TX and the late Rosemary White. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers, and members of Ephesus and area Adventist Churches, Guiding Light M. B. C., True Vine and Regular Baptist Churches, Household of Faith and City of Love Churches are invited to attend "The Celebration of Life" on Thursday June 20, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Ephesus Seventh Day Adventist Church 2400 Delechaise St. New Orleans, LA 70115. Visitation from 8:00 a.m. until service time. Pastor Harold Goodloe officiating. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery 4000 Norman Mayer Ave, New Orleans, La. 70122. Arrangements Entrusted To Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc., 2715 Danneel St. N.O.LA 70113. Information: (504) 895-4903, To sign online guest book please visit www.estellejwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 17 to June 20, 2019
