Shirley Mae Burmaster Carlone July 22, 1927 - June 7, 2019 Shirley Mae Burmaster Carlone passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 7, 2019. Shirl "The Whirl" was born on July 22, 1927 in Algiers, LA to the late Teresa Keller Burmaster and Ernest Burmaster, Sr. She was mother of Patricia "Patti" Martinez (Troy), Dominic (the late Traci Lyn), John Christopher (Kathy), and the late Karle (Tracey); grandmother of Walton (Jemi), Nikki, Trey, Ryan, Reanna, Cendra-Cae (Derek), Toni Marie, Brandon, and the late Tory and Jessica; great-grand mother of Kaylee, Kendall, and Jensen; sister of Jerrie Arnold and the late Ernest Burmaster Jr., Warren Burmaster, and Gladys Steele. Mrs. Carlone was a life-long resident of Belle Chasse and graduated from Belle Chasse High in 1944, where she was Vice-President of her graduating class of 10 seniors. She was a life-long parishioner of OLPH church in Belle Chasse where she was an active member of the Altar Society and baked cakes for the OLPH fair. She was also a Lioness with the Lions Club and a Kiwanis Club member. Shirley was a genuinely kind and loving soul who will be missed by many. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Highway 23, Belle Chasse, LA on Friday June 14 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at OLPH on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Belle Chasse, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to in Shirley's memory.