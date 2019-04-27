|
Shirley Martin, age 63 was born on August 30, 1955 and passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was a graduate of Joseph S. Clark C/O 1973. Daughter of the late Eliza Martin and Milton Martin. Sister of Cathy Martin and the late Milton, Jr., Henry, Leroy Martin and Beatrice Bartholomew. Sister-in-law of the late Glynn Bartholomew and Wanda Martin. Aunt of Nia and Nicholas Bartholomew. Also survived by a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime treasured friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest and Parishioners of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Employees of Touro Hospital and Children's Hospital are invited to attend the Visitation on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1210 Governor Nicholls Street from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am. Interment Resthaven Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019