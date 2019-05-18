Shirley Miller Delatte passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on May 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her late husband Gilbert J. Delatte and her parents Eugene C. Miller and Mary Brabant. She was the last of 13 siblings; Catherine "Katie" Schneider, Eugene Miller, Alma Maxwell, Eugene Miller, John Miller, Charles Miller, Margaret Spindler, Mary Trosclair, Hilda Anthony, Lois Miller, Lloyd Miller and her twin sister Ruth Hoffman. Shirley is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as her godson Keith Hoffman. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending the holidays with her family as well as listening to country music and having big family seafood boil parties. Family, friends and the caregivers of St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehab are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, on Monday, May 20, 2019, in the J. Garic Schoen chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am and continue until Mass time. Interment will follow in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 20, 2019