Shirley R. Leathem

Shirley R. Leathem passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her parents, August W. Leathem and Emelda Bernardi Leathem; and her brother, Robert Leathem; and her niece, Kim Junot. Shirley is the beloved sister of Margaret Thornton. She is the devoted aunt of Laura Leathem, Mary Elenes (Carlos), Karol Byrd, Karen Chauvin, and William Southall, Jr. (Dawn). She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Monday, April 8, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM followed by a Memorial Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment to follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 8, 2019
