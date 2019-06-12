Shirley "Sunshine" Salvatore, 100-years and 4 months old, completed her journey on earth and was called home to glory on May 26. Her precious smile and caring hands enriched her community as a volunteer activist. She shared her time throughout her lifetime to raise funds for worthy causes with her considerable gifts of cooking and baking as a Telephone Pioneer and Confectionery Artist Guild Member. With the Guild, she was member of a team that built a white chocolate castle, so large it had to be moved in 5 parts, for the SPCA's Fantasies in Chocolate at the New Orleans Museum of Art; donated scholarships to Delgado Culinary; contributed to Covenant House with sales of Gingerbread Houses and Panorama Easter Eggs. As a member of the International Cake Exploration Socitété for 39 years, Shirley attended and occasionally exhibited at International Cake Shows throughout the United States, the last of which was when she was 95 years old. Shirley's enthusiasm for life was contagious and she had the good fortune to travel the world with her neice Sheryl LaGrange. Shirley took life's lemons and made lemonade: She was widowed with 4 children, 4-years old and under, with the death of her husband Omer Gouner. She worked many jobs, including the Telephone Companies and did catering on the side. The second of twelve children, she is survived by her beloved sister Etheldreda Breaux, and two brothers, Stephen and Andrew Hughes. Her four children were Velma Signorelli (Ronnie), Janet Derbes, Omer Gouner, Jr, and Shirley Ann Lobb. Shirley survived the loss of her husband, Joseph Salvatore. Her family had five generations, and number about 65 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Sharon Cooper, her loving caregiver. Shirley had many nieces and nephews, including Joann Bishop. Her friends are too many to count throughout the country, especially Ruth Varisco, her family, and Lillie Egana. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation at St Angela Merici Church on Saturday, June 15th at 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary