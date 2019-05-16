|
|
Shirley Smith Jackson age 80. A Native of Terrebonne and Resident of Smithridge, LA. Passed away May 7, 2019. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. until funeral time at 12:30 noon Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Rock Of Ages B.C, 1216 Aycock St. Houma, LA, Burial following in Mount Calvary Church Cemetery, Simthridge. Survived by her Children: Janice (Gerald) Gauche, Dinah, Dana (Bruce) Metoyer, Tonette (Lawrence) Harrison, Sherita and George (Darlene) Jackson. Sisters, Ruth and Nellie (Tony) Smith, brothers: Joseph, Rufus (Bernice), Rev. Noah (Felecia) and Gilbert Matthew. Preceeded in death by her parents: Ellis, Sr. and Martile Price Smith, grand-parents, Uriah and Carrie Smith and Andrew and Peggy Price, brothers: Ellis, Jr., Raymond, Joe, Tyronne and Willard Smith and step sister Ruby Chambers. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS-TERREBONNE FUNERAL HOME, INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019