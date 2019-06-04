The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Shirley Toups Touchard

Shirley Toups Touchard passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 83. She was the beloved wife of the late Bruno Louis Touchard, Sr. for over 64 years. Mother of Karen Brown (David), Karl Touchard (Cheri), Kittie Blanchard (Rennis), and Bruno Touchard Jr. (Monique) Grandmother of Carlton Rojas Jr. (Brooke), David Brown II (Alicia), Jason Brown (Ashlen), Effie Phillips (Clifton), Joel Touchard, Blaine Touchard, Randy Dufrene (Jessica), Roger Dufrene (Amber), and Bryce Touchard. She is also survived by 19 great grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. She was the daughter of the late Laura and Ivy Toups. Sister of Katherine, Janice, Sherry, and Steve, as well as the late Rose, Dora, Helen, Alice, Frank, Lawrence, and Joseph. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother. She was known for her Gumbo and Fried Chicken, as well as pretty much anything else she set out to cook. If you left her table hungry, it was over her objection and your own fault. Her passion for cooking extended to the joy she got from her collection of cookbooks. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery in Gretna. In lieu of flowers, donations to the (). Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019
