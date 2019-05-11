On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Sianna Dawn Yates, age 9 months and 1 day, gained her angel wings and went to be with our Lord. She is survived by her parents, Dillon Yates and Alexis McCarthy, 2 brothers, Braxtyn, and Ryder Yates, her sister Brynnleigh Yates, grandparents, Samantha McCarthy, and Jason Whitaker, April Williams and Joe & Sunshine Yates. She was the niece of Clayton Edwards Yates, Joseph (Jessica) Yates IV, Ashlynn Yates, Noah Yates, Alexis Humphries, Raymond McCarthy, Adrianna McCarthy, and Kylielyn Williams. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM from the chapel of D.T. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, La. Visitation on Thursday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1 Pm at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Evans Creek Cemetery, Pearl River, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 16, 2019