Sidney Eugene Escher, Jr., was born September 22, 1931, in New Orleans, Louisiana and died peacefully in his home on February 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in Slidell, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelia Escher (nee Johnson) and Sidney Eugene Escher, Sr. and is survived by his brother, Donald Bruce Escher (Gayle). Sidney is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly Daret Escher for 65 years, his five children: Stephen Escher (Judy), Sharn Devun (Robert, Jr.), Syd Beller (Richard), Scott Escher (Shirley) and Susan Morgan, his amazing grandchildren whom he adored, Rachel Stinnett Langston (Jason), Robert Devun, III, Rebecca Escher, Alyssa Morgan (Justin), Margaret Morgan and two great-grandsons, Finn Lancashire and Roman Langston, and several nieces and nephews. Sidney served as a member of the USMC during the Korean Conflict and was the recipient of the Purple Heart Medal. He was a graduate of University of Southwestern Louisiana. Sidney was able to live out the later years of his life in his home because of the loving care and support of his wife and youngest daughter, Susan. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Extraordinary Minister of Communion, Fred Litchliter, Dr. Thomas Hall and his staff and the Passages Hospice staff. Sidney was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Slidell, Louisiana for 25 years. Sidney was known for his great sense of humor and twinkling smile. The family would like to invite everyone to attend the visitation on Thursday February 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Slidell, LA. with the Mass starting at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, La at 1:30 pm. Father Ed Guice to be officiating. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred.
