Sidney Stanley Anthony Jr. was born on September 1, 1959 to the late Gwendolyn A. Jeanjacques and Sidney Stanley Anthony Sr. He was the oldest of four siblings Frasier, Kenneth, Natasha and the late Henry Anthony, also leaving behind beloved wife Emma Anthony and longtime companion Joann Kirkling. Sidney was the father of seven children: Charlotte (Hank), Sidney, Treniece and Sameko Doyle; Shantyne (Jerome) Williams, Sidney Stanley Anthony III, Sidneeka (Shayne) Anthony and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He attended George Washington Carver High School where he developed a passion for music. He became a drummer, singer and entertainer. After years of making his mark on Bourbon Street he became affectionately known as "El Sid" while working with a host of amazing musicians that became friends and extended family. Relatives and friends, also pastor, officers and members of Church of Change and all local musicians of the French Quarter are invited to attend the funeral service on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street beginning 10 am. Rev. Christopher Moore officiating. Parlor visitation 9 am until service time. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019