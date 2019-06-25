The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Warren

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sidney Warren Obituary
Sidney Warren, age 72, departed this life with the hope of a better life on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was a native of Vacherie, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette N. Warren. Loving father of Ryna (Bedar) Warren, Mega (Earl) Pablo, Eumeka Warren, Taskara (Carleton, Sr.) Poche, and Sanique Anderson. Son of the late Sylvia H. Warren and Hillary Simoneaux. Brother of Odessa Pinkins and the late Aldonia Joseph, David Hensley, Philomena Simoneaux, Walter Simoneaux, Harold Simonaux, Kermit Simonaux, George Warren, and Cleona Warren. Sidney is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1000 Walkertown Way Marrero, LA on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Thomas J. Brown, Jr., officiating. Viewing will be held from 8:00a.m.-9:50a.m ONLY at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA 70053. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now