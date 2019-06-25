Sidney Warren, age 72, departed this life with the hope of a better life on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was a native of Vacherie, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette N. Warren. Loving father of Ryna (Bedar) Warren, Mega (Earl) Pablo, Eumeka Warren, Taskara (Carleton, Sr.) Poche, and Sanique Anderson. Son of the late Sylvia H. Warren and Hillary Simoneaux. Brother of Odessa Pinkins and the late Aldonia Joseph, David Hensley, Philomena Simoneaux, Walter Simoneaux, Harold Simonaux, Kermit Simonaux, George Warren, and Cleona Warren. Sidney is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1000 Walkertown Way Marrero, LA on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Thomas J. Brown, Jr., officiating. Viewing will be held from 8:00a.m.-9:50a.m ONLY at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA 70053. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary