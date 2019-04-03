On Tuesday April 2, 2019 Silvia Haydee Howard, age 62 of Pearl River, LA went to be with the Lord. She is survived by her husband Charles Howard, her children; Walter Samayoa (Sandy), Maria Sinclair (Jeffrey), Charlotte Howard (Frederick), and Daniella Howard (Tyler), and 11 grandchildren Sarah, Erin, Elyssia, Daniel, Elijah, Madison, Audrey, Charlotte, William, Addisyn, and Natalie. She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy 41, Pearl River, LA 70452 in charge of arrangements.
Williams Funeral Home
67525 Highway 41
Pearl River, LA 70452
(985) 863-5733
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019