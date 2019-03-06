Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simon Coker. View Sign

Simon Coker passed away in a car wreck early Sunday morning, February 10, 2019 on his way to work. Simon was born August 26, 1983 in Galveston, TX to Roger M. Coker Sr. and Evelyn A. Mouton (Hardy). Simon was an accomplished young man who graduated from Dickinson High School, he served 10 years in the US Navy as a Master at Arms and Hospital Corpsman. At his time of passing, he was the Transplant Procurement Coordinator at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans, LA and a member of the Ochsner's Vet Force One. Simon grew up in La Marque, TX and was an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 244, under the supervision of Scout Master, Bill Pollard. He was a very genuine, funny, bright and compassionate man who loved his family and friends dearly. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Hardy and husband, Steve; sister, Jodie Crews and husband, Robert and nephews Darien Coker and Nicholaus Wilcox; brother, Roger Coker Jr. and wife Liza; Ex-wife, Erica Coker and stepchildren, Derrick and Olivia Dallam, and numerous cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger M. Coker Sr.; aunt, Heidi Morrissey; cousins, Dale Coker and Lori Page. The funeral will be 11AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Christopher Episcopal Church and burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that tax deductible donations be made in Simon Coker's honor to Transplant Games- Team Louisiana. Donations may be mailed to Ochsner Health System, Department of Philanthropy BH 240, Attn: Transplant Games- Team Louisiana, 1514 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 or online at www.ochsner.org/transplantfund and select on menu bar "Tribute" then "Simon Coker" or any . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019

