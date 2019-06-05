Sincere F. Lee, known to friends as "Lee," passed away peacefully at his home in Covington, LA on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 91. Lee was born on June 30, 1927 in Hubei, China to the late Zhiyan Lee and Shi Feng. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Hsu; son, James Lee and his brother, Guangyu Lee. Lee is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Anna M. Vondenstein Lee; children, Catherine Lee and David Lee; step-children, Harold Vondenstein, Michael Vondenstein, Anita Broussard and Carol Hopkins; his grandchildren, Wesley Lee, Tiffany Hsu and Aaron Lee and step-grandchildren, Christina Broussard, Stephen Vondenstein, Peyton Hopkins, Alexis Hopkins, Tyler Hopkins, Laura Vondenstein and Dominick Vondenstein. Lee graduated Valedictorian from the Chinese Naval Academy in 1950. Upon settling in the United States, Lee established his career as a self-educated Textile Engineer, retiring from Blumenthal Print Works in New Orleans. Lee lived his life indicative of his name. He was always Sincere, kind and loving to everyone he crossed paths with. He loved ballroom dancing, movies and his family. We will always remember his warm heart and beautiful smile. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass held in the Chapel at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd.in New Orleans, LA on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon until Mass. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit laklelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary