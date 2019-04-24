The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Resources
More Obituaries for Soirile Pierre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Soirile Pierre

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Soirile Pierre Obituary
Soirile Pierre passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 58. Beloved husband of Merziane Pierre. Son of the late Zilinma Success and Malhieu Pierre. Brother of Leker Loute, Daniel Erie, and Pouline Success. He was born in LaGonave, Haiti and was a resident of Harvey, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Gretna United Methodist Church, 1309 Whitney Avenue, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9 am. Visitation will be held at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6 pm until 8 pm and again on Saturday morning at Gretna United Methodist Church from 8 am until 9 am. Interment, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mothe Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now