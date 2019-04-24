|
|
Soirile Pierre passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 58. Beloved husband of Merziane Pierre. Son of the late Zilinma Success and Malhieu Pierre. Brother of Leker Loute, Daniel Erie, and Pouline Success. He was born in LaGonave, Haiti and was a resident of Harvey, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Gretna United Methodist Church, 1309 Whitney Avenue, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9 am. Visitation will be held at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6 pm until 8 pm and again on Saturday morning at Gretna United Methodist Church from 8 am until 9 am. Interment, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mothe Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019