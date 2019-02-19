The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Sondra Ann Jefferson "Babyo" Jackson

Sondra Ann Jefferson "Babyo" Jackson Obituary
Sondra Ann (Babyo) Jefferson Jackson, age 49 was born on July 23, 1969 and passed away in peace on Friday, February 15, 2019. Loving Wife of 26 years Tyrone Jackson. Daughter of the late Barbara Charles and Henry Jefferson. Loving Step-Mother of Nicole Jones. Sister of Yolanda Jefferson, Diane Charles, Bertha Charles, Guyana Charles Alexander, Henry Jefferson, Steve, Earl and Leonard Charles. God-Mother of Jennifer Charles. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officer and Members of New Hope Baptist Church are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1807 Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Pastor Jamaal Weathersby, Officiating. Interment Providence Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019
