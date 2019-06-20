Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Spencer Ward Bohren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Spencer Ward Bohren was born on April 5, 1950, in Casper, Wyoming, and passed on June 8, 2019, in his adopted home of New Orleans. His death comes less than a year after his diagnosis of advanced prostate cancer. Spencer leaves behind two legacies: a fifty-five year career as a world-traveling solo musician; and the family he and his wife, Marilyn, built over their forty-two year marriage. In his music, Spencer accompanied his expressive singing voice with blues-and folk-based guitar and lap steel. Their children are Django Bohren (Aireekah), André Bohren (Amanda), Corinna Bohren Bakken (Thomas), and Tucker Bohren (Abigail). Grandchildren include Django's sons Maximum, Eli, and Dylan, plus Andre and Amanda's child due in October. A celebration of Spencer's life will be held on June 23, at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans from 2 to 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a gift be made in Spencer's memory to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation's Don Jamison Heritage School of Music. Gifts can be made at http://www.jazzandheritage.org/contribute?memorial. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 23, 2019

