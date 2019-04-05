Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Ernest Bradley Sr.. View Sign

Stanley Ernest Bradley Sr., born on April 10, 1935 in Belize City, Belize, passed peacefully with his devoted wife by his side on March 28, 2019, at the age of 83. Stanley immigrated to New Orleans at just 16 years old and spent the last 40 years living in Kenner. He was a graduate of St. John's College in Belize City and Soule Business College in New Orleans. He was a Vice President at the International Shipholding Corporation for 32 years and served in the Army National Guard. Stanley was a proud American citizen, businessman, avid fisherman and horse racing enthusiast. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathleen Alexander Bradley. He is also survived by three sons, Stanley Bradley Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Shawn Bradley, Steven Bradley and his wife Brandy. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Bradley and Consuelo Hulse, sister June and brother Oscar. He is survived by his brother, Theodore "Tito," and sisters Alita and Betty. Stanley is survived by his 4 grandchildren Lexie, Shane, Nicholas, and Zoe, as well as 4 great-grandchildren Braeden, Justin, Sebastian, and Alexander. Stanley will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Jerome Church, 2402 33rd Street, Kenner, LA beginning at 10 am, with a Mass to follow at 12 pm.

