|
|
Stanley John Canepa Sr., 86 years old, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family in his home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was an Air Force veteran and retiree of Maison Blanche. Beloved husband of Iris Riley Canepa for over 64 years. Loving father of Victoria Canepa Smith (Victor), Christopher Canepa (Tyra), Brian Canepa (Diane), Richard Canepa (Kimberly), Craig Canepa (Lisa), Tracey Canepa (James), Stanley Canepa Jr. (Michele). Proud grandfather of 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Sidney John Canepa Sr. and Sadie Lucille Rees. Loving brother of Carol Hollier, Elaine Calvo, Sara Oubre, Katherine Gonzales, the late Shirley Vaughn and Sidney Canepa Jr. Also loved by numerous nieces and nephews. Stanley was a native of New Orleans, a resident of St Bernard for 49 years and most recently of Slidell, Louisiana. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W Virtue St, Chalmette, LA on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held in the Chapel beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment with military honors will follow at St Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019