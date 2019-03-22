The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
For more information about
Stanley Canepa
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Canepa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley John Canepa Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley John Canepa Sr. Obituary
Stanley John Canepa Sr., 86 years old, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family in his home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was an Air Force veteran and retiree of Maison Blanche. Beloved husband of Iris Riley Canepa for over 64 years. Loving father of Victoria Canepa Smith (Victor), Christopher Canepa (Tyra), Brian Canepa (Diane), Richard Canepa (Kimberly), Craig Canepa (Lisa), Tracey Canepa (James), Stanley Canepa Jr. (Michele). Proud grandfather of 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Sidney John Canepa Sr. and Sadie Lucille Rees. Loving brother of Carol Hollier, Elaine Calvo, Sara Oubre, Katherine Gonzales, the late Shirley Vaughn and Sidney Canepa Jr. Also loved by numerous nieces and nephews. Stanley was a native of New Orleans, a resident of St Bernard for 49 years and most recently of Slidell, Louisiana. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W Virtue St, Chalmette, LA on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held in the Chapel beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment with military honors will follow at St Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now