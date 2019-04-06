|
Stanley Kenneth Gibbs, age 84 died at New Orleans on Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved father of Pamela Gibbs, Craig Gibbs and Mitchell Gibbs. Brother of Roz Schwartz, Yvonne Slutz and the late Marvin Gibbs. Son of the late Albert B. Gibbs and Ida Spizer Gibbs. Also survived by Linda Gibbs, the mother of his children, nieces and nephews, along with his granddog, "Bella Luna Gibbs". Mr. Gibbs was a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans, and a retired clothing manufacturer's representative. He was a graduate of Fortier High School and attended Tulane University; a past president of City Park Tennis Club, Deep South Fashions Association, and shared a love of the "Red Sox" with his father, son, and daughter. Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Hebrew Rest Cemetery III, 2100 Pelopidas St. at Frenchmen with Rabbi Deborah Silver officiating. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials are suggested to the Jewish Children's Regional Service or of New Orleans. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019